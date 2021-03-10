English singer-songwriter, Zayn Malik is rather pissed with the Grammys. As after getting 'snubbed', he took to Twitter and dropped F-bombs against the awards and everyone associated with it, despite not being eligible this year. As soon as, Malik tweeted over the lack of Grammy recognition, his fans started to support him with 'Zayn Deserves Better' trend on social media. Have a look:

Zayn Malik:

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

Fans Support:

ohhh okk, so zayn called out grammy, uhhh as he should 💅💅 ZAYN DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/m0B8wUTsum — cai || Taylor's version 💛💛 || position deluxe || (@sweetestlouis21) March 10, 2021

Yuss!

fuck the grammy's for not giving them what they deserve. they're better off. two singers who has best talanted. they're amazing. they deserves the best. ZAYN DESERVES BETTER WE LOVE YOU SELENA pic.twitter.com/NPwVY28J0c — gii - old acc has been suspend (@wandigurll) March 10, 2021

Selena Gomez Connection!

They both deserves the whole world!! And people are still like "their music ain't good" I'm telling you to "go f@ck yourselves" I wouldn't be living without their music, I'm so grateful for them. WE LOVE YOU SELENA ZAYN DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/PDLTMRbuzN — Ish (@daylightonyuh) March 10, 2021

Scammys!!!

Never forget that the Grammys didn't give Nicki Minaj her best new artist award when she had 7 songs charting simultaneously on billboard chart. They don't know SHIT about music. Takes courage to call them out - ZAYN has got it all. " SCAMMYS " >>> ZAYN DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/PqHD7priq0 — 𝗔ni𝗞etシ︎♕︎ (@drake_s_sonXO) March 10, 2021

Indeed!

ZAYN DOESNT NEED A GRAMMY, GRAMMY NEEDS ZAYN. ZAYN DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/ghXC1fcyag — ً (@ER0DAFISH) March 10, 2021

