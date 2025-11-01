Los Angeles, November 1: Taking a leaf out of her 1998 romantic comedy film, actress Nicole Kidman added “just a little bit” of “Perfect Magic” to her 2025 Halloween celebration. Kidman took to Instagram, where she shared a series of nature-themed tarot cards. "Just a little #PracticalMagic for your Halloween," the Practical Magic star captioned the post, seemingly teasing the 1998 film's upcoming sequel. The cards pictured in the post feature detailed illustrations of an oak tree, an acorn, a bowl of salt, the sun and several flowers. The cards were photographed among lavender bushes and daisies. Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum Transforms Into Evil Medusa for Halloween Costume (Watch Video).

The last slide of the post included two of the cards on a candlelit table alongside a sketch pad featuring the draft illustrations next to pressed flowers, reports people.com. “Practical Magic” is a romantic fantasy film based on the 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman. The film was directed by Griffin Dunne and stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing and Aidan Quinn. Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descended from a long line of witches. Kidman will be reprising her role as Gillian Owens in the Halloween favorite's sequel. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are also set to reprise their roles as the eclectic aunts of Sally Owens and Gillian. Halloween 2025: Alia-Deepika Turn Heads As Lara Croft and Lady Singham, Aryan Khan Channels ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Vibes at Halloween Bash (Watch Video).

Nicole Kidman Sprinkles ‘Just a Little’ ‘Practical Magic’ on Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Channing will once again play Frances "Franny" Owens, the more no-nonsense of the pair, while Wiest returns as the kind, whimsical, understanding Bridget "Jet" Owens, read an official release. New additions to the cast in the follow-up to the iconic witchy romance are Joey King as Sally's daughter, plus Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod. In a statement earlier this year, the filmmaking team behind Practical Magic 2, which includes director Susanne Bier, taking over from Griffin Dunne, said, “Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story."

