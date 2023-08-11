Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone was released on Netflix on August 11, 2023. Directed by Tom Harper, the film follows Rachel Stone, a secret agent, as she embarks on a dangerous mission to stop a superweapon from falling into the wrong hands. However, after release, Heart of Stone leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt Form a Close Bond on the Sets of the Netflix Film.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Heart of Stone movie download, Heart of Stone movie download in 720p HD, Heart of Stone movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Heart of Stone Full Movie Download, Heart of Stone Tamilrockers, Heart of Stone Tamilrockers HD Download, Heart of Stone Movie Download Pagalworld, Heart of Stone Movie Download Filmyzilla, Heart of Stone Movie Download Openload, Heart of Stone Movie Download Tamilrockers, Heart of Stone Movie Download Movierulz, Heart of Stone Movie Download 720p, Heart of Stone Full Movie Download 480p, Heart of Stone Full Movie Download bolly4u, Heart of Stone Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Heart of Stone Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Heart Of Stone: Director Tom Harper Calls Alia Bhatt A Formidable, Intelligent, Charismatic Talent.

For the unversed, Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone is streaming on Netflix right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).