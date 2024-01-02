Actress Halle Berry started her new year in style. The actress, 57, shared a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram, showing her standing in an elevator wearing a black lace bodysuit and oversized gold blazer. She paired the look with black open-toed heels and a multi-strand necklace. "Heelllllloooooo 2024!" she captioned the sexy shot, reports People magazine. The post's comment section was filled with praise from individuals like celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins, who wrote, "Halle's out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG". Tami Roman Youngblood commented, "Oh now you just showing TF out! And I love it". Taraji P. Henson wrote, "Hubba hubba". Halle Berry Birthday: Times When Set the Red Carpet on Fire With her Incredible Style Statements.

As per People, Berry marked the end of 2023 by sharing a recap of her year in an Instagram video, writing, "The story keeps getting better, ready for chapter 24". The video contained clips from her travels, photos from events she attended, including the 2023 Oscars, and sweet moments with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Although the two have been dating since 2020, a source told PEOPLE in August that their relationship "is on another level”. Halle Berry Shares Mirror Selfie in a Sexy High Slit Off-white Satin Gown! (View Pic).

Halle Berry Looks Sexy In This Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

The source said that the singer-songwriter, 53, is her "dream guy" and that "she feels so lucky to share her life with him”. The source said, "He is incredible. He treats her like a queen. She calls him her soulmate. They love travelling, spending time at her Malibu beach house, and hanging out with her kids”.

