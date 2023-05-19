Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 18 and so early reviews of the flick are out. Directed by James Mangold, the movie narrates the tale of an archaeologist who races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. The action adventure stars Harrison Ford as the lead. Having said that, the movie has garnered mixed reviews from critics. So, is the flick worth the watch, let's find out by reading the review roundup below. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford’s Dr Henry Jones Will Take You Back in Time (Watch Video).

GamesRadar:"The action is slickly handled by Mangold, not least a thrilling tuk-tuk chase through Tangier. But best of all, this is an Indiana Jones film with tears in its eyes. We see the character has grown older, but not necessarily wiser. Drinking a bit too much, he’s full of regrets about pursuing fortune and glory and leaving his loved ones behind."

THR: "This is a big, bombastic movie that goes through the motions but never finds much joy in the process, despite John Williams’ hard-working score continuously pushing our nostalgia buttons and trying to convince us we’re on a wild ride. Indy ignores the inevitable jokes about his age and proves he can still handle himself in a tight spot." Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Are in a High Pursuit Chase in the First Clip from James Mangold's Action Film! (Watch Video).

Indiewire: "At the end of the day, “The Dial of Destiny” isn’t about adding new layers to Indy’s legend so much as it’s about polishing off the ones it already had. Like the relic at the center of this movie — which the self-interested Helena is constantly trying to sell to the highest bidder — the real issue here is about restoring the full value of a cinematic icon before he rides off into the sunset for good. "

The Guardian: "It is probably a bit cheeky to be giving Ford a young female co-star under this “goddaughter” tag, with a bantering tension that is really not too different to a (platonic) co-star he might have had in the original movies. Yet the finale is wildly silly and entertaining, and that Dial of Destiny is put to an audacious use which makes light of the whole question of defying ageing and the gravitational pull of time. Indiana Jones still has a certain old-school class."

