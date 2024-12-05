The 40th edition of the Independent Spirit Awards, known for honoring excellence in independent filmmaking, has announced its 2025 nominations. Among the standout contenders are All We Imagine As Light for Best International Film, Kani Kusruti and Ali Abbasi in key categories, and Anora for Best Feature. The prestigious event, which highlights the best in indie cinema, will take place on February 22, 2025, at the scenic beach in Santa Monica, California. Gotham Awards 2024: Divya Prabha-Starrer ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Wins Best International Feature.

The film nominations were topped by Anora and I Saw the TV Glow, each with six nominations. In television, Shōgun received the most nominations with five, while Baby Reindeer and English Teacher each earned four. Let’s take a look at all the nominees of the 2025 Indie Spirit Awards. 'Anora' Wins Cannes Film Festival's Top Prize.

BEST FEATURE

‘Anora’

‘I Saw the TV Glow’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘Sing Sing’

‘The Substance’

BEST DIRECTOR

Ali Abbasi for ‘The Apprentice’

Sean Baker for ‘Anora’

Brady Corbet for ‘The Brutalist’

Alonso Ruizpalacios for ‘La Cocina’

Jane Schoenbrun for ‘I Saw the TV Glow’

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Amy Adams for ‘Nightbitch’

Ryan Destiny for ‘The Fire Inside’

Colman Domingo for ‘Sing Sing’

Keith Kupferer for ‘Ghostlight’

Mikey Madison for ‘Anora’

Demi Moore for ‘The Substance’

Hunter Schafer for ‘Cuckoo’

Justice Smith for ‘I Saw The TV Glow’

June Squibb for ‘Thelma’

Sebastian Stan for ‘The Apprentice’

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Yura Borisov for ‘Anora’

Joan Chen for ‘Dìdi’

Kieran Culkin for ‘A Real Pain’

Danielle Deadwyler for ‘The Piano Lesson’

Carol Kane for ‘Between the Temples’

Karren Karagulian for ‘Anora’

Kani Kusruti for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Brigette Lundy-Paine for ‘I Saw the TV Glow’

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin for ‘Sing Sing’

Adam Pearson for ‘A Different Man’

BEST SCREENPLAY

Scott Beck, Bryan Woods for ‘Heretic’

Jesse Eisenberg for ‘A Real Pain’

Megan Park for ‘My Old Ass’

Aaron Schimberg for ‘A Different Man’

Jane Schoenbrun for ‘I Saw the TV Glow’

BEST FIRST FEATURE

‘Dìdi’

‘In the Summers’

‘Janet Planet’

‘The Piano Lesson’

‘Problemista’

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joanna Arnow for ‘The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed’

Annie Baker for ‘Janet Planet’

India Donaldson for ‘Good One’

Julio Torres for ‘Problemista’

Sean Wang for ‘Dìdi’

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Isaac Krasner for ‘Big Boys’

Katy O’Brian for ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Mason Alexander Park for ‘National Anthem’

René Pérez Joglar for ‘In the Summers’

Maisy Stella for ‘My Old Ass’

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dinh Duy Hung for ‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell’

Jomo Fray for ‘Nickel Boys’

Maria von Hausswolff for ‘Janet Planet’

Juan Pablo Ramírez for ‘La Cocina’

Rina Yang for ‘The Fire Inside’

BEST EDITING

Laura Colwell, Vanara Taing for ‘Jazzy’

Olivier Bugge Coutté, Olivia Neergaard-Holm for ‘The Apprentice’

Anne McCabe for ‘Nightbitch’

Hansjörg Weissbrich for ‘September 5’

Arielle Zakowski for ‘Dìdi’

BEST DOCUMENTARY

‘Gaucho Gaucho’

‘Hummingbirds’

‘No Other Land’

‘Patrice: The Movie’

‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat’

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

‘All We Imagine as Light’

‘Black Dog’

‘Flow’

‘Green Border’

‘Hard Truths’

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

‘Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color’

‘Hollywood Black’

‘Photographer’

‘Ren Faire’

‘Social Studies’

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

‘Baby Reindeer’

‘Diarra From Detroit’

‘English Teacher’

‘Fantasmas’

‘Shōgun’

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez for ‘English Teacher’

Richard Gadd for ‘Baby Reindeer’

Lily Gladstone for ‘Under the Bridge’

Kathryn Hahn for ‘Agatha All Along’

Cristin Milioti for ‘The Penguin’

Julianne Moore for ‘Mary & George’

Hiroyuki Sanada for ‘Shōgun’

Anna Sawai for ‘Shōgun’

Andrew Scott for ‘Ripley’

Julio Torres for ‘Fantasmas’

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Tadanobu Asano for ‘Shōgun’

Enrico Colantoni for ‘English Teacher’

Betty Gilpin for ‘Three Women’

Chloe Guidry for ‘Under the Bridge’

Moeka Hoshi for ‘Shōgun’

Stephanie Koenig for ‘English Teacher’

Patti LuPone for ‘Agatha All Along’

Nava Mau for ‘Baby Reindeer’

Ruth Negga for ‘Presumed Innocent’

Brian Tee for ‘Expats’

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Jessica Gunning for ‘Baby Reindeer’

Diarra Kilpatrick for ‘Diarra From Detroit’

Joe Locke for ‘Agatha All Along’

Megan Stott for ‘Penelope’

Hoa Xuande for ‘The Sympathizer’

The 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be hosted by Aidy Bryant. The event will be streamed live on IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channels, as well as across their social media platforms.

