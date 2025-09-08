Thirty-six-year-old British actor Cosmo Jarvis, best known to cinephiles for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Shogun and the war thriller Warfare, is gearing up for upcoming projects including Nocturnal, Young Stalin and Calm With Horses. In a recent interview, Jarvis stunned Indian fans when he revealed his list of favourite actors. 'Shogun' Star Cosmo Jarvis to Lead 'Young Stalin' Biopic.

Speaking with The Article Magazine, Jarvis reeled off an impressive roll call of cinematic legends. Among the many names, one stood out for Indian audiences - Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. It was a pleasant surprise to see a Hollywood actor cite Mohanlal as a favourite, reaffirming the Indian icon’s influence far beyond national borders.

Cosmo Jarvis Mention His Favourite Actors

When asked about his favourites, Jarvis said, "Charles Chaplin, Bruno Ganz, Peter Sellers, Anthony Hopkins, William Fichtner, James Gandolfini, Ned Dennehy, DDL (Daniel Day-Lewis), Nick Nolte, Rutger Hauer, Michael Shannon, John Lynch, Melissa Leo, Joe Pesci, Ricky Gervais, John Belushi, Lee J Cobb, Gary Oldman, Burgess Meredith, Viggo Mortensen, Gene Hackman, Jean Reno, Paul Mendelsohn, Kathy Burke, Kathy Bates, William Hurt, Gerard Depardieu, Mohanlal, John Candy, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, John Goodman, Paul Giamatti and loads more."

Jarvis didn’t mention which Mohanlal films he had seen, but the fact that the veteran actor made the cut alongside international greats speaks volumes about his talent and reach.

Mohanlal - The Complete Actor

Mohanlal made his debut in the 1980 Malayalam film Manjil Virinja Pookkal as an antagonist and rose to superstardom by the late ’80s. Renowned for his effortless ability to handle both drama and comedy, he soon became Kerala’s most celebrated mass hero, often seen as a friendly rival to Mammootty. Mohanlal Birthday Special: From ‘Narasimham’ to ‘L2: Empuraan’, 10 Biggest Box Office Hit Movies of ‘Thudarum’ Superstar From 21st Century and Where To Watch Them Online.

With a career spanning decades, five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards, Mohanlal continues to command respect across generations. The year 2024 marked another high point with back-to-back industry hits - L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, a family entertainer. Even the re-release of Chotta Mumbai found commercial success.

Looking ahead, the superstar has an exciting slate: extended cameos in Bha Bha Ba and Patriot, as well as major roles in Vrusshabha, Drishyam 3 and Ram. Clearly, Mohanlal’s influence isn’t just enduring - it’s expanding globally, one admirer at a time.

