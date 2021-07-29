Jason Statham is one of the finest action stars working today. This English actor has made a name for himself by playing anti-heroes. Originally a diver and a footballer, Jason Statham transitioned into acting where he found major success. Jason Statham’s films have usually been a commercial success and follow a normal formula that works spades for his characters and make him seem charming. Jason Statham Birthday: From The Transporter Series to Hobbs and Shaw - Here's Looking At Best Action Films of the British Actor.

Jason Statham has had a great flair for starring in action films and have become his bread and butter. So to celebrate his 54th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best action roles.

Rick Ford (Spy)

Jason Statham in Spy

Jason Statham stars in this spy action comedy. While may expected him to be one of the better action stars in the film, no one expected him to be the funniest too. Along with his usual action chops, he showcases a great range of comedy which elevates his performance from good to a career highlight. Wrath of Man Review: Guy Ritchie’s Action Thriller Starring Jason Statham Receives Less ‘Wrath’ From the Critics!

Lee Christmas (The Expendables)

Jason Statham in The Expendables

Starring as an elite mercenary by the name of Lee Christmas, Statham plays this role with great deal of fun. Being a blade specialist, he has some fun fight scenes and starring alongside Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren, it just makes for a good role on his resume.

Jonas Taylor (The Meg)

Jason Statham in The Meg

Jason Statham taking on a Megalodon, do I even have to elaborate? This description alone sold me on The Meg. Playing the role of Jonas Taylor, Jason Statham is tasked with taking down a Megalodon and its one of the most fun two hours you will ever spend.

Deckard Shaw (Fast and Furious series)

Jason Statham in The Fate of the Furious

Going from a villain to a hero, the progression of Deckard Shaw in the Fast and Furious films sure has been a fun one. Introduced in Furious 7, Deckard Shaw quickly became franchise’ best villain. From his rivalry with Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs, to starring alongside with him in his own spin-off, Deckard Shaw is one of his best roles.

Frank Martin (The Transporter Trilogy)

Jason Statham in The Transporter

Probably one of his most well-known roles, Statham plays the role of Frank Martin. Martin is a driver for hire who will deliver anything anywhere for the right price. This alone makes for a fun action premise and Statham delivers big time in this role.

