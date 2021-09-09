Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney will be welcoming a new member in their life as the duo is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time together. A representative for Jennifer confirmed the good news to People magazine on Wednesday. Jennifer Lawrence Ties the Knot With Cooke Maroney in Star-Studded Ceremony.

After parting her ways with director Darren Aronofsky in late 2017, the Monk actor started dating the New York City-based art gallerist Cooke. The two got engaged in 2019 and married the same year at a Rhode Island wedding ceremony in October 2019. Who is Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence's Future Husband? See Pics of Hollywood Actress With Her Fiance Post Engagement News Got Viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, this news comes a few hours after the first trailer release of Jennifer's star-studded new Adam McKay directorial film Don't Look Up, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in lead roles.

