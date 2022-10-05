With Jesse Eisenberg celebrating his 39th birthday, the actor has come a long way in his Hollywood career. Taking a dip in every genre out there, Eisenberg has constantly put out roles that make him a real standout in films considering how much he actually puts into them. Focusing on the quirks and mannerisms of those he is portraying, Eisenberg has always put out a solid performance even if the writing wasn’t all there to begin with. Jesse Eisenberg Talks About His Infamous 2013 Interview With a Female Journalist Who Called Him 'Obnoxious'.

Having a bunch of credits however, it comes down to these five films that are a really huge shining points of his career. Including the likes of The Social Network and Zombieland, IMDb has named these five as the best films of the actors, and to celebrate his birthday we will be putting on a spotlight on them. So, here are five of Jesse Eisenberg’s best films according to IMDb.

The End of the Tour (7.2)

About the writer David Foster Wallace, The End of the Tour stars Jason Segal and Jesse Eisenberg and focuses on a five-day interview that took place between Rolling Stone reporter David Lipsky and Wallace. Based on Lipsky’s memoir of the same name, the movie is a great drama that is amplified wonderfully by the performance of its leads.

Now You See Me (7.2)

A heist film that sees a bunch of illusionists on the run as they pull off some extremely unique robberies, Now You See Me is quite the adventure. Rewarding their audience with money from their robberies, the movie focuses on them being chased by an FBI and Interpol detective. With a great all-star ensemble, this is fun on a magical level.

The Squid and the Whale (7.3)

Noah Baumbach at this point has perfected the “two people getting divorced” story and The Squid and the Whale is a great example of it. Focusing on two boys being affected by their parents’ divorce, the film heavily focuses on the emotional turmoil that comes with going through such an event.

Zombieland (7.6)

A pair of misfits coming together to trudge their way through a zombie apocalypse, Ruben Fleischer’s Zombieland is a perfect horror-comedy that will deliver on laughs, romance and some actual emotions too. With a cast of Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, this is a perfect recipe for fun.

The Social Network (7.8)

David Fincher's iconic take on the making of Facebook is riddled with many inaccuracies, but does it matter when the film truly is a riveting time? Featuring Eisenberg's best performance as he steps into the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg from a great soundtrack by Trent Reznor, The Social Network just fires on all cylinders and never stops. It truly is Fincher's masterpiece.

Eisenberg is a great actor and whenever he puts out something, a lot of effort can be seen into it. We can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we end the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

