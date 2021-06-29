With filming for John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally underway, it has us excited for where the franchise will go next after the cliffhanger ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. While the plot is kept under wraps, it looks like John Wick: Chapter 4 will pick up right where Chapter 3 left off as it will focus on John going after the continental. The cast of John Wick 4 also seems like it’s shaping up to be something really special as it has Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Skarsgard joining Keanu Reeves in his next adventure. John Wick Chapter 4: IT Star Bill Skarsgard in Talks to Join Keanu Reeves’ Actioner.

John Wick is anyways greatly known for delivering some really high octane and impressive fight scenes with some great choreography and we hope for the tradition to continue. So to celebrate the beginning of filming, we are taking a look at seven of the best fight scenes from the franchise. Donnie Yen Cast in John Wick Chapter 4; Looking at 5 of His Best Movies That Showcase His Range as a Martial Artist.

John Wick vs Cassian (John Wick: Chapter 2)

While their fight in Italy was nicely choreographed, both of them are at their best when they return to New York and have a skirmish in a subway station. Everything from firing silenced pistols to their fight inside a subway, it’s a great adrenaline rush from start to finish as these equally matched opponents face off against each other.

Ambush at Wick’s house (John Wick)

After Wick threatens to take down the Viggos' entire crime syndicate, he is then met with a bunch of assassins at his house. This when we really get to see what kind of action scenes does this franchise have for us and oh boy does it deliver. It’s the perfect introduction to what Wick is capable of and how dangerous he really is.

Car Chase (John Wick)

The third act of John Wick has one of the most creative car chases ever put to film. It’s a mix of both a car chase and a gun fight, and the kills are absolutely entertaining. It’s a great action piece to cap off a highly entertaining film.

Shootout in the catacombs (John Wick: Chapter 2)

Trying to escape from the catacombs after being betrayed, John quickly finds himself taking down bad guys by the numbers as he has different kinds of guns stored all across the catacomb. It shows his intelligence as a fighter, and watching Wick take down enemies by shooting them in the head with a shotgun never gets old.

Motorcycle Chase (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)

If you think the car chase at the end of the first John Wick would be the only scene in the franchise to deliver a great vehicular chase? Then you are dead wrong. John Wick: Chapter 3 tops that scene with motorcycles. You have a bunch of assassins chasing Wick with swords in their hand, and the way it’s all shot and choreographed is just amazing. John again establishes himself as a great fighter, and it all ends up being one great fight scene.

Club Shootout (John Wick)

The scene that made the first John Wick movie popular, it sees Wick stealthily make his way and take down his enemies before his cover is blown and it launches into an all-out mayhem. It delves into a shootout that is backed up by some great music and amazing kills as John makes his way to the top by just shooting people in the head.

Knives Out (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)

After being chased throughout New York and making his way into an abandoned weapon museum, we see Wick utilizing and throwing knives towards his enemies. The entire scene from start to finish is hand to hand combat perfection in modern cinema as it is closed off with one of the most brutal kills in action movies in recent memory.

