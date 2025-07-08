Johnny Depp’s Painful Journey

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star went on to say that he has learned a lot from the last few years and is determined to move on with his life. "Going through all that in real time amounted to seven or eight years,” he said. “It was a harsh, painful internal journey. Would I rather not have gone through something like that? Absolutely. But I learnt far more than I ever dreamed I could.” The 62-year-old star had earlier described the years he was sidelined from Hollywood because of his legal troubles as being left in the "wilderness" but he doesn't hold any "ill feelings" towards anyone. He told the Hollywood Reporter: "It was a vast wilderness and ultimately that vast wilderness taught me a whole lot."