Jonas Brothers Announce their Digital Tour for India on May 22, It Will Include a Piece of Exclusive Content - Read Tweet

Jonas Brothers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While their live concert may take a while, Indian fans of Jonas Brothers still have a reason to rejoice. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' pop band earlier took to its official twitter account to announce their new digital tour and hold on, it includes India, yes! Besides the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Iceland and other countries, the brothers will also virtually perform for their Indian audiences and we can thank Priyanka Chopra for it. Their digital concerts will take place on different days for each of the countries but that's not all. They also have planned something bigger in their stores for us. Jonas Brothers Celebrate a Year of Their Comeback Song ‘Sucker’ with a Heartwarming Instagram Post.

As per their other tweet, each country will be getting a piece of exclusive content on their day. And towards the end, all content (the ones shared with other countries) will be unlocked and available for everyone. Interesting, eh? The virtual concert is bound to excite their fans and we think it's a brilliant strategy to stay connected. While we battle depressing thoughts in these times of pandemic, a virtual concert will surely keep us going. John Krasinski Hosts a Virtual Quarantine Prom with Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish (Watch Video).

Check Out their Tweets

SURPRISE 🎉 We’re going on a (digital) tour! Starting today you can unlock exclusive games, videos, and more thru Sunday by visiting https://t.co/nwhriWeWt1! *Stay inside and unlock content from the safety of your home 🤗❌🔥 pic.twitter.com/qGCi7OlqYo — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 20, 2020

Each country will be getting a piece of exclusive content on their day!! All content will be unlocked and available for everyone by the end of the (digital) tour 😎 And don’t forget to share what you unlock using #JONASBROTHERSXV! https://t.co/byCsBv8yLv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 20, 2020

The date of their concert for the Indian fans is Friday, May 22. "SURPRISE. We’re going on a (digital) tour! Starting today you can unlock exclusive games, videos, and more thru Sunday by visiting http://XMarksTheUnlock.com! *Stay inside and unlock content from the safety of your home," the brothers had earlier tweeted. Considering Nick Jonas' fan-following in India, this only seems like a wise move for the band. And hopefully, this digital concert will be followed by a live one.