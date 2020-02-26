Jurassic World – Dominion: Colin Trevorrow Reveals Title of the Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard Film As the Shoot Begins (View Tweet)

Jurassic World – Dominion (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The third chapter in the Jurassic World franchise has been titled Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed. The filmmaker, who rebooted Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World, is back on the director’s chair after sitting out on second movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Jurassic World 3: Jurassic Park Trio of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill Returns to Join Chris Pratt Film.

Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce that filming on the third installment has commenced. He shared the image of a clapperboard that revealed the title of the film as 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the threequel, which will also feature original stars of 1993’s Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Jurassic World 3: Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Returning for Chris Pratt’s Dinosaur Movie.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg. Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres on June 11, 2021.