Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump for the First Time After Pregnancy Announcement at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Event (View Pics)

Katy Perry (Photo CreditsL Instagram/Twitter)

Katy Perry officially announced her pregnancy earlier this week with a special music video. The songstress is expecting her first child with beau Orlando Bloom and hearing the big news, fans of the singer couldn't contain their excitement. The singer had announced her pregnancy via an Instagram live session with fans where she said, "There's a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for." Recently, Perry flew to Australia for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and was for the first time seen flaunting her baby bump ever since the announcement. Katy Perry is Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom, Announces Pregnancy With a New Music Video of 'Never Worn White'.

The 35-year-old singer was seen wearing a multicoloured cocktail dress at the event and looked absolutely stunning. The "Roar" singer had earlier mentioned on Twitter, "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore." She further added in a subsequent tweet,"Or carry around a big purse lol."Well, no wonder the Katy was all happy posing this time now that the cat's out of the bag. This is Perry and Orlando Bloom's first child. The duo got engaged in February 2019. Katy Perry Jokes That She ‘Can’t Afford’ Her American Idol Co-Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to Her Wedding.

Check Out Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump At ICC T20 World Cup Event:

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later before reuniting in early 2018. Bloom is already a father to son Flynn, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr. Katy is currently in Australia to perform at a benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the country's devastating bush fires.