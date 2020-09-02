Keanu Reeves has captivated the big screens and our hearts with his brilliant performance and charming avatar. Since the late 80s he has been ruling our hearts; it first happened when he appeared in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in which he played the breakthrough role as Ted “Theodore” Logan. Be it any role, this handsome hunk, who celebrates his 56th birthday today, has nailed it with sheer brilliance. On this special day, fans have shared a few vintage pics of The Matrix star on social media and extended heartfelt wishes to him on his birthday. John Wick 5 CONFIRMED! Keanu Reeves Action-Thriller to Be Shot Back-to-back Along With Fourth Installment.

Be it acting or fashion, Keanu Reeves is an absolute perfection. Son of Patricia (née Taylor) and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr, Keanu has been winning hearts ever since he stepped into the glamorous world of showbiz. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the series of his vintage pics shared by fans. Keanu Reeves Birthday: From Constantine to John Wick, 5 Kickass Movies.

Ageing Like Fine Wine

"I am like a fine wine. I get better with age." No one said to Keanu Reeves.#KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/j2nyQsRCXa — Dilbar (@Dilbar80832917) September 2, 2020

All Time Fave

An All-Rounder

An actor, author, comic book writer, director, musician and pop culture icon. #KeanuReeves 🥺❤️ Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves! pic.twitter.com/TIDpQJJudY — dev patel is ❤️ (@devpatelislove) September 2, 2020

Legend

Tons Of Love

Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves - the man who sets goals for the ideal person ♥️ #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/v2R9iuHP2Z — All About Eve India (@allabouteve_in) September 2, 2020

That Charming Look

Happy birthday to my boi John Wick 🥺 we love you Keanu 🎂😚 #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/DvdUDHaPpJ — !Megan! (@morethanpilots) September 2, 2020

A True Entertainer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY #KeanuReeves! Your movies have meant so much to me throughout my life but more importantly you as a person are someone I look up to and aspire to be like. Be excellent to each other, and party on dudes! #HBDKeanu pic.twitter.com/aChLPiYaTe — Deckard (@kd9_7) September 2, 2020

A Few BTS Stills Of Speed

HDB to this legend #56 ! #keanureeves The half of speed❤ pic.twitter.com/Vyg6GJedKk — Gracie Hart💅 (@swiftiesea) September 2, 2020

The Transformation

#KeanuReeves happy birthday Keanu reeves. We loved you from this to this. Lots of love♥️ pic.twitter.com/cVwsziA8im — Typical Tushar (@TusharK84418162) September 2, 2020

HBD Keanu Reeves

On the work front, Keanu Reeves will next be seen in the fourth sequel to The Matrix franchise, The Matrix 4. The actor will be reprising his role along with Carrie-Anne Moss. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022.

