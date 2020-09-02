Keanu Reeves has captivated the big screens and our hearts with his brilliant performance and charming avatar. Since the late 80s he has been ruling our hearts; it first happened when he appeared in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in which he played the breakthrough role as Ted “Theodore” Logan. Be it any role, this handsome hunk, who celebrates his 56th birthday today, has nailed it with sheer brilliance. On this special day, fans have shared a few vintage pics of The Matrix star on social media and extended heartfelt wishes to him on his birthday. John Wick 5 CONFIRMED! Keanu Reeves Action-Thriller to Be Shot Back-to-back Along With Fourth Installment.

Be it acting or fashion, Keanu Reeves is an absolute perfection. Son of Patricia (née Taylor) and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr, Keanu has been winning hearts ever since he stepped into the glamorous world of showbiz. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the series of his vintage pics shared by fans. Keanu Reeves Birthday: From Constantine to John Wick, 5 Kickass Movies.

Ageing Like Fine Wine

All Time Fave

An All-Rounder

Legend

Tons Of Love

That Charming Look

A True Entertainer

A Few BTS Stills Of Speed

The Transformation

HBD Keanu Reeves

On the work front, Keanu Reeves will next be seen in the fourth sequel to The Matrix franchise, The Matrix 4. The actor will be reprising his role along with Carrie-Anne Moss. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022.

