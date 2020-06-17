Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Was Body-Shamed Even When She Was At Her Thinnest

Hollywood Vinod Talreja| Jun 17, 2020 12:53 PM IST
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Was Body-Shamed Even When She Was At Her Thinnest
Kelly has revealed that she was body-shamed even when she was thin (picture credit - Instagram)

Kelly Clarkson is one amazing singer. Ever since she began her career after winning the first season of American Idol, there has been no looking back. However, the journey from then to now has not been an easy one for Kelly. She has often talked about the pressures that she had to face when it comes to her weight while working in the music industry. In her latest interview, Kelly has revealed that she was asked to lose more weight even when she was at her thinnest. “I’ve had this discussion with many females in the industry. I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out, just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits,” Kelly was quoted by Glamour UK.

It's not a new narrative, we all know it. At one point in time in our lives, we all have been subjected to body-shaming. Unfortunately, we live in a very image-heavy society online and in-person. It's worse when you are a part of showbiz for you cannot look any less than your contemporaries even though they have different genetic and cultural traits. That's what happened with Kelly as she confesses that magazines were "shoved" in front of her.

However, Kelly was never competing with anyone even when others were trying to compare to her contemporaries. “But I felt more pressure. It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, ‘This is what you’re competing with and we’ve got to compete with it.’ I can’t compete with that. That’s not even my image. That’s not who I am. That’s who they are. We’re all different and it’s okay,” Clarkson was further quoted. The Voice Season 18: Watch Nick Jonas’ Special Performance with Fellow Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the Hit Song ‘Jealous’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tonight’s episode of @NBCTheVoice because it’s the first ever 4-way Knockout! Let’s go y’all!! #TeamKelly

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

You might find it hard to believe, but simply viewing a Barbie doll has shown to increase a desire for thinness in girls aged 5-8 years, according to research conducted in 2006. That's how early it starts. Banning Barbie dolls is not the solution as the problem is much deeper and bigger. For starters, people need to accept themselves and understand that whatever they do with their body and what it looks like is not anyone else’s business.

Today Kelly just looks at her naysayers and tells them she will work on herself in her time. That's the way to go, really! Kelly is one of the judges on the current season of The Voice, and she thanks the makers for not looking at her weight, but at her talent. Honestly, at my heaviest point, I was hired to be on The Voice. I got on the number one television show at my heaviest point, because it was right after I had kids and it was like they didn’t care,” the author, TV personality and a mother of two adds. We absolutely love that Kelly doesn't let anyone tell her how she should be. That's how simple it is!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

