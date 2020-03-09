Kendall Jenner Is Ready to Rock the Party in Her Stunning Cowgirl Avatar (View Pic)

Kendal Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner's cowgirl avatar is being loved by her social media followers a lot. Kendall recently posted a couple of picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen dressed as a cowgirl. She posed for selfies with her girl squad. Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: When the Bollywood Star Surprised Fans With His Classy Photo-Shoot With Beauty Mogul Kendall Jenner!

"Remind us to always dress like cowgirls," Jenner captioned the images. Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "Love your look" "Gorgeous cowgirls," wrote another user. Harry Styles Chose to Eat Cod Sperm Instead of Answering Ex-GF Kendall Jenner’s Question on James Corden Show (Watch Video)

Kendal Jenner Slaying in Her Cowgirl Avatar

View this post on Instagram “Ken out of Ken” A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:16am PST

Before this, Jenner enjoyed her pool day along with her Kardashian family. They took selfies showing off their toned bodies and best bikini looks on social media.