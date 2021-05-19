Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are snapped sunbathing in bikinis in a new image that the former posted on Instagram, on Wednesday. In the image, the sisters show off toned frames lounging on deckchairs. Aubrey O’Day Once Claimed That Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker Hooked Up Before Kourtney.

While Kourtney opts for an orange string bikini, Khloe sticks to much the same style of two-piece fashion but in white. "Khaki wishes and cookie dreams, XO Jane and Suzanne," Kourtney wrote as caption with the picture.

Check Out Kourtney's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The image had garnered over 1,065,992 likes in about half a day of being posted.

