Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Starrer The Lovebirds Heads For a Netflix Release Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae from The Lovebirds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With theatres closed temporarily in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's upcoming comedy "The Lovebirds" is moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film was set to open in the US on April 3 but will now premiere on Netflix, reported Deadline. Coronavirus Effect: Disney’s Onward to Have an Early Online Release Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The streamer will soon be announcing the premiere date for the film, which was expected to have its world premiere at the now-cancelled South By Southwest festival. The Lovebirds features Nanjiani and Rae as a couple close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery. Did Taylor Swift’s Cats Have A Version With Realistic Feline Buttholes? Fans Trend #ReleaseTheButtholeCut As Information Leaks Online

The Lovebirds Trailer

They then attempt to solve in order to clear their names, while also examining if they and their relationship can survive the circumstances.