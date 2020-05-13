Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg and Other Cast Members Reunite for a Virtual Table Read Of a Season One Episode After 18 Years (Watch Video)

Lizzie McGuire (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the most loved Disney shows, Lizzie McGuire starring Hilary Duff in lead recently had a virtual reunion and fans can't keep calm. On Monday, Hilary Duff shared a video of the stars of the Disney Channel series doing a virtual table read of the episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place" from season one as it completed 18 years. Yes, 18! Can you believe it's been that long? Duff was joined by all the key members from the episode, Lalaine (Miranda), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Jake Thomas (Matt), Ashlie Brillault (Kate), Robert Carradine (Sam), Hallie Todd (Jo), Davida Williams (Claire), and Kyle J. Downes (Larry). Fans of the show could not contain their excitement watching their favourite show's stars come together. After the virtual table read, Hilary Duff said, “I truly believe that this show was magical, and everyone that was a part of it created that ... and made this show mean so much to so many people."Hilary Duff Requests Disney to Move Lizzie McGuire Reboot to Hulu Over Disney+ PG Ratings.

Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, Hilary wrote, "Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!" The video earned several amazing comments from fans of the show. A user wrote, "Such amazing memories of watching this show growing up."Sophie Turner Wants to Play Miranda in Lizzie McGuire Reboot.

Check Out the Video Here:

For the uninitiated, the "Between a Rock and a Bra Place!" episode centred around Lizzie and Miranda getting their first bras and also hoping that the item would make them popular in school. The show revolved around teen Lizzie and her friends Miranda and Gordo's escapades. While a reboot of the show was expected to appear on Disney Plus, it has been put on hold following series creator, Terri Minsky's exit.