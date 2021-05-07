Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi film "Infinite" is set to skip the theatres and release directly on streamer Paramount Plus. The announcement was made by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish during the company's quarterly earnings call on Thursday, reported Variety. The sci-fi thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was slated to hit cinemas in the US on September 24. STU: Mark Wahlberg’s Personal Chef Reveals His High-Calorie Diet for the Actor’s Role in Mel Gibson Starrer.

"Infinite" is an adaptation of author D Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel "The Reincarnationist Papers". Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a guy who is haunted daily by skills he has never learned and the memories of places he's never visited. "Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, he is rescued by a secret group whose members call themselves 'Infinites'. They reveal to him that his memories are real – but they are from multiple past lives," the official plotline read.

Other cast members include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien. The film has been produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

