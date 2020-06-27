It’s nearly been a decade since the last Harry Potter movie aired on the big screen and we bid adieu to our favourite witches and wizards. Since then, the actors have gone on to make a big name for themselves. And well, our beloved Gryffindors have aged well too. But if puberty was a truck, it hit one of them particularly hard. We are talking about Matthew Lewis, the one who played the chubby Neville Longbottom in the series. He slashed Nagini in the final instalment and is totally slaying our hearts now with all the fat gone and the fab in look. Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Marries Girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy.

Yup, as Matthew Lewis turns a year older on June 27, 2020, what a better day to laud his efforts from looking cute to HOT. The actor celebrates his 31st birthday today and we bet you don't mind some sizzling pics of the star straight from his Instagram account. So, without further ado, let's get started. Harry Potter Funny Memes and Jokes: Expelliarmus! Leave Everything and Check out These Hilarious Posts as We Celebrate 23 Years of Harry Potter.

First things first, we bring to you pics of Matthew as a cutie-pie Longbottom!

Here's him a little grown-up!

And from here on we show you pics of the hot and happening Lewis. Time to switch on the air-conditioner guys, as it's going to get hotter there!

Matthew in a sexy look with beard posing for a magazine!

In case, you wanted to see him shirtless. Here's a sneak-peek!

Oh, so that's the secret behind those abs and alluring body ha!

And well, if this ain't SEXY, we wonder what is. Just look at him, man!

View this post on Instagram There’s a storm coming, Harry. @universalorlando A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:58am PST

That's it, guys! Hope you liked the pics above highlighting Matthew's journey from then to now. And just in case, you now are trying ways to attract this young boy, we are sorry to break your heart, as he is already taken. Lewis is married to Angela Jones. Meanwhile, happy birthday to the Gryffindor soul. Stay tuned!

