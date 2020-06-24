Actor Michael Emerson says he likes to make his villainous characters calm, quiet and friendly. "I have played a lot of villains in my day. So, the problem for me is to think, 'Okay, which of my villain tools am I going to employ in the playing of this role'. But I will do what I usually do, which is try to make them calm and quiet and friendly, with just a little something wrong," Emerson said. Riverdale Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Apologizes To Vanessa Morgan, Promises He Will Honor Her Character In The Series.

He is seen in the series "Evil", where he plays the antagonist character Dr. Leland Townsend, an expert in the occult who is obsessed with encouraging others to commit evil acts. Talking about the show, he said: "It is an odd couple mystery show pitting science against religion in the quest to determine whether demons are actually active in the lives of humans."

Asked if "Evil" will resonate with the viewers, the Emmy Award-winning actor said: "I think that the clash of science and religion is topical and people are interested in it. And then you add the supernatural elements of our show, and of course there's a lot of good scares, a lot of good scream moments in the show. I think it's a good balance of thoughtfulness and entertainment." The show is aired in India on Zee Café.

