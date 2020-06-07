Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Attend Black Lives Matter Protests; The Game Of Thrones Star Chants 'No Justice, No Peace' (View Pics and Videos)

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas at Black Lives Mater protest (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Several Hollywood celebs have taken a stand against racism and have been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. While some have provided financial help, there are others who have participated in protests as well. In the wake of the death of, an African-American man named George Floyd who died due to police brutality in Minneapolis, several cities in US have now taken to the streets to protest against systematic racism. We have already seen celebs such as Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Halsey, Cole Sprouse among others who took to the streets to join the protests. Recently, another celebrity couple attended the protests and it was none other than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. John Boyega Delivers a Fiery Speech at London Protest Over George Floyd’s Killing (Watch Video).

Joe and Sophie seemed to have attended the protests on Saturday in California. Both Joe and Sophie took to Instagram to share pictures from the protests. Sophie captioned her post as “No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter". She also shared a video of herself joining in on the “no justice, no peace” chant at the protest. Joe Jonas also shared a few pictures as he wrote, "Black Lives Matter" along with a heart emoji. Cole Sprouse Says He Was Arrested at Black Lives Matter Protests Held For George Floyd’s Death (View Post).

Check Out Sophie Turner's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jun 6, 2020 at 4:33pm PDT

Check Out Joe Jonas' Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Black Lives Matter. ❤️ A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jun 6, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

Several celebrities have spoken about systematic racism recently. Actress Blake Lively and Friends star Matthew Perry also shared posts on how they would want to better allies as they came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.