The discourse behind Morbius in the last few weeks has been interesting to say the lease. With the audience not having much faith in the film, and it opening to some really scathing reviews, the writings were already on the wall. Ever since the reviews came out, fans have started putting up some really funny memes on social media that will leave you laughing.

Here Are Some of the Funniest Morbius Memes We Could Find:

Best Movie Incoming!

Hey Culture Crave, just wanted to let you know you made a typo in this tweet, you say Morbius has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 19% but its actually supposed to be a 190%, you forgot the 0 at the end. https://t.co/eTxwKFMiLx — Strain Journey REDUX (@imsoniceandkind) March 31, 2022

The More the Merrier

Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. pic.twitter.com/AUtwDehdbM — jarviss ᱬ (@jrvsscarlet) March 31, 2022

Review Subverted My Expectations

Just watched Morbius & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, The themes, the characters, the dynamics, the drama, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst movie I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/YoiVFjRN5e — starscourge krimson (@LinkAegis) March 30, 2022

Only Review You Need

REVIEW: ‘MORBIUS’ was a phenomenal time at the movies. The 4D experience was astounding. Particularly when Jared Leto jumped out the screen, sucked my blood and then decided to take my ex-wife to dinner. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GBbI4op49H — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) March 31, 2022

Morbius is Coming For Those Box Office Records

BREAKING NEWS: Morbius is projected to gross at least $1 in box office opening weekend pic.twitter.com/IQZnyPuYYJ — 🅳aft🅿ina (@DaftPina) March 31, 2022

