Nicole Scherzinger carved a niche for herself in the music industry and has always worked hard to achieve what she has now. It is quite impressive how the singer went from being a reality TV show winner to be a part of Pussycat Dolls. She made people dance to her tune with her girls until the band decided to split. She did not leave music and kicked off her own successful solo career. Nicole has always been a paparazzi favourite as she makes headlines for almost everything. From her luxurious life to her career, people want to know everything. Paula Abdul Mistakes Nicole Scherzinger For Shakira Before Super Bowl 2020 Half Time, The Pussycat Dolls Singer Responds.

Her other talents include acting as well. Scherzinger made her acting debut with a 2014 revival of the musical Cats, for which she received a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical. She then starred in the television film, Dirty Dancing. While she is also an amazing actor, the singer continues to enthral us with her soulful compositions. Throughout her career, she managed to sell over 16 million records as an artist, and more than 54 million records with the Pussycat Dolls.

Her songs like Don't Cha, Jai Ho! From Slumdog Millionaire with her band, Hush Hush, Baby Love are still some of the fans' favourite. Today marks her 43rd birthday, so we decided to raise a toast to some of her brilliant songs. Nicole Scherzinger Birthday Special: Remembering Some of Her Sartorial Attempts that Prove Her Style File is Always on Fleek.

Take A Look:

Jai Ho!

Don't Cha

Hush Hush

Baby Love

Right There

Nicole is a brilliant artist and we hope that she continues wooing our hearts with her stellar music and her songs to continue finding a place in our playlists. Join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday.

