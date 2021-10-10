The 25th James Bond film, 'No Time to Die', opened in 4,407 theatres across North America this past Thursday, earning an impressive $23.3 million on its first two days. The pickings were definitely less than 2015's 'Spectre' ($27.4 million) and 2012's 'Skyfall' (a franchise high $30.5 million), but Variety.com reported that NTTD is "expected to open at the top of the domestic box-office with a projected weekend haul of $60 million". No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech After Wrapping Up the Film Is All Things Emotional.

According to the global entertainment industry trade guide, "the total indicates notable enthusiasm for the film, especially for a time where there remains some trepidation about going to movie theatres". The runner-up slot for the weekend will be taken by the Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', with projected earnings of $31.1 million, after a record-setting opening weekend of $90.1 million. No Time To Die: From Casino Royale to Skyfall, All Previous Daniel Craig James Bond Films Ranked From Worst to Best!

It is followed by 'The Addams Family 2' and the Asian superhero movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which has grossed $209.4 million in the North American market since its September 1 release.

