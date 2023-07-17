Christopher Nolan is back this week as he brings us Oppenheimer, the larger than life tale about the father of the atom bomb, and alongside him he brings us a glorious cast. Telling the story of how the Manhattan Project came about and the repercussions of developing the bomb itself, this seems to be like Nolan's biggest project ever. Oppenheimer: Will Christopher Nolan's Biopic on the Father of Atom Bomb Release in Japan? Here's What We Know!

Oppenheimer definitely is shaping up to be one big ambitious film. For the level of talks the biopic has created, it seems to be bringing us right into what the development of the atom bomb was like, and it looks like Nola might have just outdone himself too with the film. So, before you watch Oppenheimer in theatres, here is everything you need to know about it.

Cast

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. He will be joined by Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock. The film also stars Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Josh Peck, Alden Ehrenreich and more.

Plot

Oppenheimer is a biopic that will focus on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, a nuclear physicist, and how he came about to develop the atom bomb while also focusing on the Manhattan project and his personal life. The film is based on the novel American Prometheus written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Watch the Trailer for Oppenheimer:

Release Date

Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and more, releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Oppenheimer: Cast of Christopher Nolan's Film Leave London Premiere Midway as Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and More Join the Actors' Strike.

Review

A review for Oppenheimer isn't available as of yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will be updated.

