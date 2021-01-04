The first week of the new year started off with a bang. We got to see many amazing shows and films including Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul's intense courtroom drama Nail Polish, Shilpa Shinde's period show Paurashpur entertain the audience throughout the first week of 2021. Other releases of the week including Transformers Earth Rise, Asphalt Burning, Cops and Robbers, Chilling Adventure of Sabrina Season 4, Monarca Season 2 and more also ruled the internet last week. Maara Trailer: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s Romantic Drama, Remake Of Malayalam Film Charlie, Will Make You Believe In Fairytales.

With another week of 2021 kicking in, filmmakers are all set to entertain you with new show and series. From manga series, Lupin's third season releasing on January 8th to Pankaj Tripathi's film Kaagaz, which is an Indian biographical drama written and directed by Satish Kaushik releasing on January 7th, this week sure looks promising when it comes to good online content. Hailee Steinfeld’s fans can also rejoice as Dickinson Season 2 is all to premiere this week as well. Not only fictional features but a few documentaries like Inside the World's Toughest Prison have been in talks since its announcement and the viewers can now finally see these feature films, shows and documentaries this week. Kaagaz Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Depicts The Woes of A Common Man Declared Dead on Paper In This Salman Khan Production.

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. The Idhun Chronicles: 8th January 2020 | Spanish

2. Lupin: 8th January 2020

3. History of Swear Words: 5th January 2020

4. Surviving Death: 6th January 2020

AppleTV+

1. Dickinson Season 2: 8th January 2020

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon PRIME

1. Maara: 8th January 2020 | Tamil

Netflix

1. Azizler: 8th January 2020 | Turkish

2. Pieces of a Woman: 7th January 2020

3. Inside the World's Toughest Prison: 8th January 2020 | Documentary

ZEE5

1. Kaagaz: 7th January 2020

