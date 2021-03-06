Socialite Paris Hilton has revealed that she was "shocked" after actress-comedian Sarah Silverman apologised for making fun of her in 2007, at the MTV VMAs. "I was not expecting an apology. I wasn't asking for one, that was just my sister, you know, being very protective and wanting an apology. So, yeah, I was very shocked when I got it," Hilton said on her podcast, "This Is Paris", reports E!online. Paris Hilton Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum, and Her Smile Shines As Bright as the Diamond on Her Finger (View Pics).

Earlier this week Hilton had opened up about "cruel and mean treatment", and how "painful" it was for her to be the butt of jokes by David Letterman and Sarah Silverman. Following Hilton's interview, Silverman, on her podcast, "The Sarah Silverman Podcast", issued an apology and said that she felt bad for the former. "The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," she recalled.

Paris Hilton Reacts to Sarah Silverman’s Apology

I respond to Sarah Silverman’s apology after opening up about my emotional experience at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. Click link in bio to listen to “This is...Live” now. pic.twitter.com/NoAX76OhvQ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 5, 2021

Sarah Silverman Making Fun of Paris Hilton at 2007 MTV Movie Awards

"There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn't expect to anyways," Silverman had said.

