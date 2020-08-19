There is another film that the Netflix users can now look forward to. It is the stop motion flick titled as Pinocchio. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film's cast was recently revealed by the platform and it looks interesting! The reports of the cast and who all will be associated with this remake were floating around for a long time now. However, now, all the details are finally out and it couldn't be more exciting! Pinocchio Remake: Ewan McGregor Talks About His Role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Next.

Newcomer Gregory Mann will be seen in the titular role as Pinocchio. Cricket and Gepetto will be played by Ewan McGregor and David Bradley respectively. Others who will be seen in the flick will be Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman. Check out the tweet below.

Cast Of Pinocchio

Netflix further informs, "Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, PINOCCHIO — a musical directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson (FANTASTIC MR. FOX) with a score by Alexandre Desplat — is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations." The remake is said to be darker than the 1940 Disney classical. Now that the cast is here, are you excited?

