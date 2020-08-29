Chadwick Boseman left for heavenly abode after battling his stage four colon cancer for many years. The actor was diagnosed with stage three cancer a couple of years back and yet continued shooting for his professional commitments. His cancer later got metastatic and he was undergoing his treatment for same. Boseman spent his last moments at his Los Angeles residence with his family and they later confirmed his tragic demise via a social media post. While Marvel had already announced Black Panther 2 starring Boseman, the actor was yet to start shooting for it. This eventually makes Ma Rainey's Black Bottom his last movie. Chadwick Boseman No More: Remembering Some Of His Brilliant Scenes as the Wakanda King and Black Panther (Watch Videos).

Produced by Denzel Washington, Black Bottom is an adaptation of August Wilson's acclaimed 1982 play of the same name. It's slated to release on Netflix in the coming months and is touted to be Boseman's best performance till date. It was even discussed if the actor will end up winning the Oscar trophy for his portrayal of Levee, a young trumpeter who has his own ambitions of leading his band one day. The movie is set in 1920 in Chicago and revolves around four band members in a recording studio waiting for blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis to show up and record new music. Remembering Chadwick Boseman: From 42 to Da 5 Bloods, 5 Terrific Performances of the ‘King’ Beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Netflix gets ready for the release of Boseman's last movie, its co-CEO Ted Sarandos in a statement to EW said "Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it’s impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness. His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."

He was a brilliant actor and his memories will be etched in our hearts forever. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).