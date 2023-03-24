Adam McKay is all ready to shoot his next film and it looks like he has stacked up quite the cast. Bringing the A-list talent of Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr onboard, the film is titled Average Height, Average Build that will follow a serial killer who aims to make the law more "murder-friendly" by getting into politics. Remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo in Development; Robert Downey Jr Eyeing the Lead Role.

Check Out the Tweet:

