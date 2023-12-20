Actor Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged, and are expecting their first child. The couple appeared to confirm their pregnancy last month when singer Suki, 31, took to the stage in Mexico and showcased her blossoming bump. Addressing the fans at the Corona Capital Festival, she said: "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. Now it appears the couple are also engaged after they stepped out with Suki being spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger. While Batman star Robert, 38, opted to wear a face mask covering his mouth, Suki opted for a more lavish display. Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: From The Batman to The Lighthouse, 5 Performances That Showcase the Actor's Amazing Acting Range!.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', they were spotted out and about in London just days before Christmas. Suki wrapped up warm as she slipped into a black jacket and a crop top. Meanwhile, a large and expensive Dior scarf was wrapped around her, protecting her bare bump from the plunging temperatures, in pictures obtained by MailOnline. But her large emerald-shaped ring took centrestage as she clung onto her scarf, as they walked through the bustling streets of London. Their outing comes after the pair were spotted leaving St. Lucia following a babymoon holiday before boarding a British Airways flight to London Gatwick Airport. Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting Their First Child? Couple’s New Pics Spark Pregnancy Rumours – Here’s Why!.

Check Out Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Engaged and Expecting with Suki Waterhouse :

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse 'engaged' to Robert Pattinson as she displays huge sparkler https://t.co/nNPiLXlLk7 pic.twitter.com/nUfj8SSK8G — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) December 19, 2023

Check Out Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted in London after a Caribbean Vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rob pattinson society (@robpattinsonsociety)

Neither Robert nor Suki, who have been dating since 2018, have commented on their engagement or shared any further update on her pregnancy. However, she did share a string of snaps of her blossoming baby bump following her performance in Mexico City.

