Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Ezra Milller's The Flash and Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 Get New Release Dates, Courtesy Coronavirus Pandemic

The Batman, The Flash and Shzam 2 Get New Release Dates (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This was inevitable, wasn't it? While the Hollywood is still trying to get hold of the current situation and wait for things to get back to normal, it's also pushing ahead its new releases, starting with Disney's Mulan and going all the way till Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Prominent studios in the west are considering the option to delay their upcoming releases for two major reasons - shut down of movie theatres and the lockdown that has halted shootings all over.

After Disney's Mulan got delayed, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 were pushed to November and August 2020 respectively. However, the latest update is coming in from the DC camp. Warner Bros in their newest announcement declared the new release dates for Pattinson's The Batman, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Zachary Levi's Shazam 2!

The Batman that was originally slated to release on June 25, 2021, will now hit the screens on Oct. 1, 2021. Meanwhile, The Flash will release a month earlier on June 3, 2022, and Shazam 2! will hit the screens in November instead of April 2022.

The recent juggling of dates will further prompt other releases to hunt for new slots and this will eventually make way for new announcements. Stay tuned.