The second season of The Mandalorian had recently ended, and we don't know after that tearful farewell, we would be seeing Baby Yoda in the future. Oh, wait, Baby Yoda has a name now and it is Grogu. But let's call him Baby Yoda for now, for that's cuter and we are habituated to it by now. Anyway, on Christmas, a video is going viral that would leave a smile on the faces of Star Wars fans, especially the Baby Yoda admirers. The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale: Twitterati Moved to Tears With the Epic Final Episode That Changes a Lot in the Star Wars Universe.

The video was posted by director Robert Rodriguez (whose new movie We Can be Heroes is releasing on this day, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas). The cuteness overloaded video has the director strumming a guitar and playing it to Baby Yoda, who is quite loving it. And we are also loving his reaction to Rodriguez's guitar-playing!

Rodriguez captioned the video as "Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian."

Watch the video:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

The Mandalorian season 2 gave us more insight into Baby Yoda's past as we learn that he is 50 years old and was a Jedi in training when the Order fell. The Mandalorian Season 2: Ahsoka Tano Finally Makes Her Live-Action Debut Leaving Star Wars Fans Jubilant; Know More About The Character Played By Rosario Dawson.

Towards the end of the last season, he was seen taken away by a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, made younger by CGI) to be trained further, thus separating him from his foster father, Mando (Pedro Pascal). While the farewell made us emotional, we are pretty sure this won't be the last we see of Baby Yoda.

