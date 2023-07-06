Easily one of the funniest personalities out there, Kevin Hart is a national treasure that just keeps on giving. No one is doing it like Hart in the realm of comedy and his success alone is able to speak for it. The guy has just nailed the timing of landing a perfect punchline, and he does it ever so effortlessly. Hart truly is a man of comedic talent and you can bet that you will always leave in a fit of laughter after watching his films. Me Time Trailer: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s Netflix Film Is About a Crazy Reunion of Two Good Friends (Watch Video).

Kevin Hart’s movies are always hilarious. Pair him up with an actor, and you will get a duo like no other which will be completely fuelled by the hilarious chemistry that Hart brings. He is always hilarious, and he knows what makes a joke perfect. So, to celebrate Kevin Hart’s 44th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his most hilarious films.

35 and Ticking

Following a group of people who are trying to figure out life while in their mid-30s, 35 and Ticking is filled with some hilarious performances and features some cool depth to it. Starring Hart as Cleavon, a man trying to avoid commitment to a woman, the film is a fun romcom that has more to it than you would expect while going in.

About Last Night

Another romantic comedy that sees Kevin Hart kill it, About Last Night follows the stories of two couples as they try seeing how their relationship pans out in the real world. Hart, who stars as the loud-mouthed Bernie, he brings a nice sense of attitude to the movie and shares some really fun chemistry with the cast.

Central Intelligence

The movie that birthed the hilarious duo of Hart and Dwayne Johnson, Central Intelligence is a riot. Hart and Johnson star in the movie that sees them play two high-school friends who become a part of the CIA and are sent out on an intense mission. Bringing a great buddy-comedy vibe, this a film that you don’t want to miss.

DC League of Super-Pets

An animated film that doesn’t focus on the Justice League, but rather their pets saving them from Lex Luthor, DC League of Super-Pets is a hilarious time. Starring Hart as Ace and him riffing off alongside Johnson’s Krypto, the film is not only a treat for DC fans but folks who like animated films too. It’s a joy of a film with some real heart behind it.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Not many people had hopes from a Jumanji sequel, but Welcome to the Jungle completely knocks it out of the part. A fantasy comedy filled with action, set pieces and a star cast of Johnson, Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, this a recipe for a great time at the movies that delivers on the complete excitement of the plot.

Kevin Hart truly is one of the funniest talents of our time and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

