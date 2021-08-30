Marvel stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson who have won hearts playing Captain America and Black Widow are gearing up for Apple and Skydance film. Ghosted. The movie is touted to be a romantic action-adventure and will be helmed by Rocketman fame Dexter Fletcher

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will Star in ‘Ghosted’ for Apple+ It’s a romantic action adventure that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/a4mq9iR0fb — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 29, 2021

