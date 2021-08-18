Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just had its premiere and early reactions are calling it one of the best entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows our titular hero as he is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organisation. The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi who is joined by Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: Early Reactions Crown Simu Liu’s Film As MCU’s Best Actioner!

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings receiving positive early reactions off the board, there are some minor plot details surely to be shared. So here’s all that we learned from the early reactions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Promo: Get Ready To Witness Simu Liu in an Action Avatar (Watch Video).

Return of Ben Kingsley

They just confirmed Ben Kingsley is part of the cast of #ShangChi — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

With the early reactions we got confirmation that Ben Kingsley was officially returning to his role of Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3. What his role might be in the movie isn’t known yet, but its sure to make for a fun appearance.

Awesome Fight Scenes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/M0EEMJqKu3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 17, 2021

There is a lot of praise being aimed towards the action of Shang-Chi too, with some claiming it to be the best since Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The standouts over here being a battle that takes place on a skyscraper and a train, both were heavily teased in the trailers so it’s great to see it being a standout.

Very Different in Tone

There are nits to be picked, but #ShangChi is a terrifically entertaining piece of blockbuster filmmaking. It's much better than the trailers (lots of goodies unspoiled) and is unafraid to be weird and fantastical. It is exactly the shot in the arm that Marvel and Disney needed. pic.twitter.com/b2VcSEKidU — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 17, 2021

Many are calling Shang-Chi a very fresh and unique take on the superhero genre. This makes me really excited because it will be fun to see the Wuxia aesthetic being combined with comic book films.

Mandarin is One of The Best MCU Villains

Just watched #ShangChi at the world premiere, and wow, I was completely wrong about this film. Simu Liu is extremely charismatic as our main hero, and The Mandarin is one of the best MCU villains. The fight scenes are the best parts about it tho. Can’t wait for more of this hero! pic.twitter.com/R34ujqvmKu — Leo (@JoyAnnihilation) August 17, 2021

It will finally be great to see Mandarin be done right on the screen. After the fake out in Iron Man 3 which left many fans disappointed, this will be exciting for them.

Mind Blowing Post-Credits Scene

#shangchi has 2 post credit scenes. 1 of them in particular will blow your mind and get you so much more excited for the future of the MCU. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi will feature two post-credits scenes. One of them is described as exciting and mind blowing and will make you look forwards towards the future of MCU.

