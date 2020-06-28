With every Pixar film, there comes a story that touches our souls and has something purely magical about it. Their upcoming film Soul is going to be no different. Pixar recently released a new teaser of the film and it looks like this one's definitely going to leave us spellbound. After Tom Holland and Chirs Pratt's Onward, this is Pixar's second offering for the year. As for Soul, it has onboard voice actors such as Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, and more. From the teaser, it seems clear that Foxx has done a phenomenal job whilst voicing the lead character of Joe Gardner. Onward Movie Review: Critics Say Tom Holland, Chris Pratt's Fantasy Adventure Is Emotionally Engrossing.

The film's teaser trailer introduces to Gardner who is a music teacher who gets a chance of a lifetime to perform at a jazz club in town. The trailer shows Gardner's character talking about finding passion and following it. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the gorgeous number "Parting Ways" written, produced, & performed by Cody ChesnuTT which is a part of the film. The film's official synopsis states that a mishap with Gardner leads him to a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. It is here that he meets 22 (Tina Fey), a soul whom he shows why living is great and also finds the true meaning of life. Over The Moon Trailer: Netflix's Animated Musical Promises a Story of Hope and Lunar Dreams (Watch Video).

Check Out the Teaser Here:

While Soul was earlier slated for a June release, the film was pushed due to coronavirus and is now all set to hit the screens in US theatres on November 20, 2020. The film has been helmed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter who has previously worked on Inside Out and Up.

