It has now been confirmed, no less than from the stars themselves, that the second trailer of the much-awaited Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on November 17. For Indian fans, the new trailer will drop around 7 am in the morning, so set your alarms and rise early! Directed by Jon Watts who had also helmed the other two Spidey movies - Homecoming and Far From Home - in the MCU Spidey series, the movie brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Benedict Cumberbatch will also reprise his role of Doctor Strange in the movie. Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Tease Fans With ‘Trailer Reaction’ Video, As Second Trailer To Arrive in 24 Hours!

The first trailer has confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be dealing with the multiverse, and is going to connect with the previous Spider-Man movie series. It had shown Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, while Willem Dafoe's cackling laughter as Green Goblin (and his infamous bomb) is also heard. The trailer also nearly hints at the presence of Jamie Foxx's Electro, Rhys Ifans' Lizard and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman.

The new trailer will be arriving with humongous set of expectations, with some major rumours about its content. Here are five of the strongest rumours about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer:

Matt Murdock Will Appear

There is a strong buzz going on that Charlie Cox, known for playing the blind vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix's Daredevil series, will make his proper MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is reportedly going to represent Parker's legal case, as the latter battles murder accusations. It is said that the trailer will reveal his presence in the movie, which will help MCU to announce the rumoured Disney+ series on his character soon.

Other Spider-Men Might be Absent

No matter how much Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire deny their involvement, fans are pretty sure that their iterations of Spider-Men will appear in the film. However, the trailer might hold on to that secret further and not reveal their presence. Good move, since it would be best to have that reveal when the movie comes out. Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Once Again Dismisses Rumours of His Cameo in Tom Holland’s Marvel Film on the Tonight Show (Watch Video).

All The Villains Will Appear

While the first trailer only showed Doc Ock properly, the new trailer is rumoured to give fans a proper glimpse of all the other villains, and possibly set up MCU's Sinister Six. But don't expect Tom Hardy's Venom to pop up there!

The Runtime

As per MCU Source, the runtime of the trailer would be about two minutes and 49 seconds. If true, then that means there is plenty of action and Easter Eggs for fans to savour and decipher.

The Trailer Would Be Leaked Before Its Official Release Time

Of course, one of the major problems studios are facing these days is how the trailer have managed to get leaked earlier than anticipated. In case of Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaks in terms of SPOILERS are getting worse by the day, and Marvel Studios and Sony are unable to plug the major holes here. So don't be surprised if the bootlegged copy of the second trailer manages to land on the internet before its scheduled time. Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theatres on December 17.

