Spider-Man No Way Home is soon to release theatres this December and makers are doing their best to promote the Marvel film to the fullest. Now, ahead of the second trailer drop of the superhero flick within 24 hours, the stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon sat and served 'trailer reaction' to fans that's sure to entice you. The trio goes gaga over the scenes in the clip and it's a must-watch.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)