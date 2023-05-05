Citadel actor Stanley Tucci has talked about working on the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Tucci has starred in many global franchises, including The Transformers, The Hunger Games, Marvel's Captain America, and many more. Citadel Review: Early Reactions Call Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's Spy Thriller a 'Spectacle' and an 'Adrenaline-Filled' Ride.

He said, "I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I've ever done. I've done big movies, but I've never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology." "In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that's used to make the series." Citadel: Priyanka Chopra's Hot Lovemaking Scene With Richard Madden From Episode 3 Leaks Online and Is Going Viral!.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel's first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering this Friday, May 5. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).