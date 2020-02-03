Super Bowl 2020: Jay Z and Beyonce Receive Flak for Not Standing During the National Anthem (Watch Video)

Jay Z and Beyonce (Photo Credits: Twitter)

They say with power comes great responsibility and seems like Jay-Z and Beyonce have disappointed a section of their fans. Nah, it's not at all related to their personal life, as the power couple's not-so-flattering act at the Super Bowl has irked fans. It so happened that when Demi Lovato was performing the national anthem at the recently concluded Super Bowl 2020, Jay-Z and Beyonce remained seated during the same. Yep, you are reading that correct! Instead of serving respect, the two stayed seated and we wonder what was the problem? Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato’s 'Decade Old' Wish of Singing the National Anthem Comes True, Songstress Nails Her Performance.

Not just Beyonce and Jay-Z even their daughter, Blue Ivy ignored the national anthem and did not stood up. More eyebrows are raised here as the rapper happens to have a lucrative partnership with NFL. While the reason behind why the famous did not stand for the national anthem is still not clear. Right from the moment, the news broke online, Tweeple leaved no stone unturned to give them a reality check and bashed them. Baby Nut or Baby Yoda? Super Bowl LIV Mr Peanut Commercial Divides the Internet on Who Is Cuter!

Indeed, internet is a powerful tool and a little mistake can be turned a huge mess. Well, we do not know who is right or wrong in this context, but without knowing the other side of the story and jumping onto conclusions, is also not fair. We now await for an official confirmation from the LIT couple on this national anthem mayhem. Stay tuned!