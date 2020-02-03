Baby Nut or Baby Yoda? Super Bowl LIV Mr Peanut Commercial Divides the Internet on Who Is Cuter!

Baby Nut or Baby Yoda (Photo Credits: @OnAirJackson1/ Twitter)

So far, Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s little character, Baby Yoda was ruling the internet. It seemed, we never can get enough of the child, but then came Skywalker’s Babu Frik. There has been a significant discussion online on which character is cuter. Before we even begin to any conclusion, Mr Peanut was reborn as Baby Nut in the Super Bowl LIV. The world cannot keep their calm with the resurrection of Mr Peanut. The commercial aired during Super Bowl 2020 initiated a discussion on who is better, Baby Yoda or Baby Nut. Naturally, the discussion later took the form of debate as people call the tiny mascot as the new Baby Yoda. Vadivelu as Baby Yoda Funny Memes and Jokes Are All Over Twitter and Our Lives Are Not Going To Be The Same Again.

Planters released a teaser earlier this month for its Super Bowl that showed the iconic mascot Mr Peanut sacrifice his own life to save actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. In the Super Bowl 2020, Mr Peanut made his triumphant return in which the tears of the Kool-Aid Man falls on a freshly dug grave and with the help of the rays of sunshine, Mr Peanut was reborn as an infant, fondly named, “Baby Nut.” Fans cheered the resurrection. Viewers took to the internet to have some serious feelings about Baby Nut. Funny Baby Yoda Memes and Jokes: These Memes Having Cute Baby Yoda's Pictures Will Melt Your Heart While You LOL.

SCREEEEEAMING AT THE BABY @MrPeanut REVEAL. He wants what Baby Yoda has. Also....let me be the first to say #BabyNut is NOT a great hashtag to have in the wild so best of luck to this social team... pic.twitter.com/W3ONIRBvHM — Lizzo’s Third Grammy (@MarsinCharge) February 3, 2020

But moments after Baby Nut was born on the Super Bowl ad; people began to compare the little mascot with internet’s sensation Baby Yoda. Some argue that Baby Nut could not be cuter or even relevant to The Mandalorian’s little star, while others straight away branded the infant form of Mr Peanut as the new Baby Yoda.

#BabyYoda will always have the crown of being the cutest and no nut will never be like him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WloA6Hjafr — Sam Otter (@black__cat42) February 3, 2020

Baby Yoda turning Baby Nut into peanut butter 🥜🧈 pic.twitter.com/lnjO2w2nSL — 🕊 (@RenagadeGirl) February 3, 2020

i want to put him in a blender with baby yoda and make a milkshake https://t.co/zIKFeHVner — kantrip (@kongmunism) February 3, 2020

The internet did not draw any conclusion, because, honestly, it will not be fair to give more weightage to any particular character. Both are cuter in their own way. Baby Yoda has dominated the internet for quite a while now since it was debuted last fall. A common sentiment remained that #BabyNut was not the greatest hashtag, but it successfully got people talking. And you never know, Baby Nut could be the next hit in the pop culture.