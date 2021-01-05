Fans of Bond Girl Tanya Robert received a shock when they read reports of her death owing to a fall, on January 3, 2021. In fact, her publicist and longtime friend Mike Pingel had even confirmed her death and was quoted in CNN as saying, "I'm devastated, I've been friends with Tanya for over 20 years. She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much." Tanya Roberts, Former Bond Girl and That 70s Show Star, Dies at 65 of Undisclosed Causes.

However, it was a false alarm and Tanya is very much alive. However, her condition is not so good. The same was confirmed by another statement that Mike Pingel released to the media. Year-Ender 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman, Chiranjeevi Sarja – List Of Popular Celebs We’ve Lost This Year.

A report in The Guardian read, "Robert’s husband, Lance O’Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away." Pingel also added that while the family was still awaiting a concrete report on Roberts' health, "It does not look good."

TMZ was the first to report about Roberts having been rushed to the Ceders-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, after she collapsed in her home on December 24. We wish Roberts a speedy recovery!

