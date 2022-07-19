Actor Brett Goldstein, who made his franchise debut at the conclusion of Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, opened up about surprising his parents with his cameo in the film and his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the Ted Lasso FYC event in Los Angeles, reports Variety. Thor – Love and Thunder Box Office Collection Week 2: Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel Film Mints Rs 89.22 Crore in India.

Goldstein spoke with Variety on the carpet about sending his parents to see the Thor sequel without informing them of his cameo in the film. The two were surprised to see their son in the blockbuster, though there was a stretch of time where Goldstein worried that his mother would miss his brief appearance. Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Wife Didn’t Like His Physique in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I didn't tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said 'If you talk about this you're dead'," he joked. "My mom and dad, I sent them a text and said 'I've just seen Thor'. I knew it's not the kind of film they'd see. I said, 'You should go see it. It's funny'."

Goldstein further told Variety: "My mom is texting me all the way through the film giving me a running commentary. I'm like, 'Just watch the film!' It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe, My mom texts me 'Russell Crowe's in it again, he's very funny.' I go, 'Fucking look up at the screen!'"

In a post-credits scene featuring Zeus (Russell Crowe) fretting over his defeat at the hands of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the god sends his son, Goldstein's Hercules, to enact vengeance on his behalf. Viewers are treated to a brief glimpse of a buff, hairy-chested Goldstein, who simply replies to Zeus, "Yes, father."

According to Variety, Goldstein joins a growing list of A-listers who have made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in recent post-credit scenes. Charlize Theron popped up in May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a mystical character named Clea, while Harry Styles was the big surprise in 'Eternals' as the cosmic fighter Starfox.

