Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan would be reprising their roles as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier), respectively. Marvel released the brand new trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on February 7 during Super Bowl 2021. In this trailer, the two superheroes can be seen teaming up for a ‘global adventure that tests their patience’. The show also features also starring Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell. The events of MCU series will take place after the film Avengers: Endgame. War Machine To Appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Don Cheadle Confirms His Involvement in Marvel’s Disney+ Series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to be a part of Phase Four of the MCU, will consist of six episodes. The trailer highlights how Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ abilities are put to test as the superheroes ‘fight the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers’. It is intriguing to watch the solid bond between Sam and Bucky.

Watch The Trailer Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally meant to be the first MCU show for Disney+. But the shooting of the series was suspended owing to coronavirus pandemic. The series is all set to be premiered on Disney+ on March 19.

