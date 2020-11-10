As kids, most of us grew up reading the detective adventures of The Hardy Boys. Even as we are, hopefully, well-adjusted adults now, we have a reason to be excited about the boys once again. Hulu has premiered the first trailer of the upcoming series, The Hardy Boys. It stars Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy and Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy who set out to the uncover the secrets behind the tragedy that changed their lives. They make new friends who help them in bringing a semblance of justice in the town of Bridgeport, where, as per one of the characters, no crimes take place. Boy, are they going to be proven wrong? Mismatched Trailer: Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf’s Netflix Drama Involves Friendships, Romance, Career And Much More! (Watch Video).

The Hardy Boys trailer has a Stranger Things and It vibe. It is not a bad thing. What we mean is that the treatment for the series looks mature, despite the cats being led by kids and teens. The young adults are not seen as humans with the lowest IQ ever. Also, the small town bustling with secrets of its own is a concept that's not losing its charm any time soon. The pre-2000 vibe in the trailer sets the tone right. The Broken Hearts Gallery Trailer: Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan Welcome You to a World of Memories Where Romance Brews (Watch Video).

Given the fact that everyone who read the books, has grown up now, the target demographic should be appeased by the sophisticated approach.

Watch The Trailer For The Hardy Boys Here:

The series also stars Jennifer Hsiung as Jesse Hooper, Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw, Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper and Bea Santos as Trudy Hardy.

The Hardy Boys premieres on Hulu on December 5. The streaming service is not available globally, so some fans in some countries will be in for a disappointment.

